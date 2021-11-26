Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $431.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.40 million and the highest is $435.30 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $29.51 on Friday, reaching $1,843.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,807.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,870.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,537 shares of company stock worth $2,945,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

