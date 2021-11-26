Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 2,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,784. The company has a market cap of $851.18 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

