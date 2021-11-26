Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.11. Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 42.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Covanta has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

