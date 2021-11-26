Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $134.96 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

