Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

ADI stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $134.96 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

