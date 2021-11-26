Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amryt Pharma traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 6581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,601,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $624.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

