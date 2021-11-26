Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,620. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,426 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,040. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

