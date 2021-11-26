Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.31 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $276.62 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 280,664,002 coins and its circulating supply is 219,242,361 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

