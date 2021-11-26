Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells C$235,035.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$235,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,437,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,990,490.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00.

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

