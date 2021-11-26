American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) were up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 9,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,604,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,463,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,920 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 97.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

