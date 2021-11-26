American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

