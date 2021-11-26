American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.