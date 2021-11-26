Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $1,827,573.45 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMRC opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 39,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.