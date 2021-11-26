AMATEN (AMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.24 million and $1,321.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

