ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 104,040.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $74,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $233,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $36.32 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,602. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

