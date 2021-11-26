Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Laurentian lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.13.

TSE ALS opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.72.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

