alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €19.50 by UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €19.50 ($22.16) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.72 ($20.13).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT stock opened at €19.50 ($22.16) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.