AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of AB opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.