Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

