Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,521.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $26,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

