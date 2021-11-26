Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $131.22 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

