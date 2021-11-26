Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

