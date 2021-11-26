Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Acquires 1,374 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).
AQX opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Friday. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 733 ($9.58). The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 675.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.20. The company has a market capitalization of £180.14 million and a P/E ratio of 102.34.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.