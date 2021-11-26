Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Acquires 1,374 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 655 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.70 ($11,758.17).

AQX opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Friday. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 733 ($9.58). The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 675.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.20. The company has a market capitalization of £180.14 million and a P/E ratio of 102.34.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

