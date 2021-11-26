Ajay Roy Sells 7,516 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $18,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ID opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Several brokerages have commented on ID. DA Davidson downgraded PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PARTS iD by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

