Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,834 shares of company stock valued at $135,862,457. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 236,740 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

