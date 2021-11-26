Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.85. 189,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,640. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,834 shares of company stock worth $135,862,457 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.