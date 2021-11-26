Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

