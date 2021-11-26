Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.87).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.25) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.11) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AF stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €4.17 ($4.74). The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.20. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a one year high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

