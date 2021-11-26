Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.