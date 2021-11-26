Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.14

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.14 and traded as low as $156.20. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $156.20, with a volume of 6 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.04.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

