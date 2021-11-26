Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

