Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $208,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $157.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

