Adrian V. Mitchell Sells 2,397 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

