Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $668.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.64 and a 200-day moving average of $602.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

