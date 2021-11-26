Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

