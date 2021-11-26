Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,566 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

