ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $93.86

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.86, but opened at $86.34. ACM Research shares last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

