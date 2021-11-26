ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 296,832 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $88.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.