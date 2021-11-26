ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 296,832 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $88.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.