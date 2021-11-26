Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 136,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 824,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.70 ($0.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

