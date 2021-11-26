Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Research Coverage Started at Cheuvreux

Analysts at Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Acciona has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $199.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

