Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.68. Accenture reported earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.13. 24,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.07 and its 200 day moving average is $322.18. Accenture has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

