Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

