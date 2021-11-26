Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,850. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.