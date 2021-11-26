Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 6.1%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.62. 74,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,662,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

