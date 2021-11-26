Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,247,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

