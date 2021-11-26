88mph (MPH) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.64 or 0.00063738 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $251,460.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 412,043 coins and its circulating supply is 394,109 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

