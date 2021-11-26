822 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $355.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,223 shares of company stock worth $292,708,383 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

