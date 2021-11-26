$81.39 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report sales of $81.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $83.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $291.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $293.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $360.64 million, with estimates ranging from $357.55 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CERT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 737,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,183,593 shares of company stock valued at $694,604,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 329.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 791,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

