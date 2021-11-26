79,193 Shares in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

